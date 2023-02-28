Essentia Health High School All-Star Game releases first-ever girls’ hockey roster

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in 24 years, the Essentia Health High School All-Star Games will also feature girls’ hockey.

Game officials have released the girls’ all-star roster for both teams, Team White - Duluth and Team Blue - Iron Range.

More than 100 girls players from Duluth, Iron Range/Northern Minnesota were nominated, but only 34 make the cut.

The game matches the top 17 girls’ high school hockey players from the Iron Range/Northern MN Area and the top 17 girls from the Duluth Area.

Based on the addition of the girls’ event, the overall event format has also changed and will pay homage to the game’s origins.

“When we started this event back during the 1998-1999 season the game matched the best of Duluth against the best of the Iron Range,” said Kern and Kompany’s Ryan Kern who founded the event. “In 2017 we moved the game to a fantasy draft format which allowed for a more evenly matched game, however, in speaking with several scouts and coaches we felt we had lost some of the intensity of the original format. This year was the perfect opportunity for us to reintroduce the best of Duluth against the best of Iron Range/Northern MN and see which area truly is the hotbed of hockey in Minnesota and bring back some of that intensity and pride.”

TEAM WHITE - DULUTH

#5 Reese Heitzman - Senior, Forward, 5′3″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#7 Nya Sieger - Senior, Forward, 5′3″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#16 Jenna Horvat - Senior, Forward, 5′9″ - Duluth Northern Stars (Denfeld/East)

#4 (A) Izy Fairchild - Junior, Forward, 5′3″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#15 Hannah Graves - Junior, Forward, 5′9″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#17 (C) Ilsa Lindaman - Junior, Forward, 5′9″ - Duluth Marshall / Lakeview CA

#18 Sandra Ribich - Sophomore, Forward, 5′8″ - Moose Lake Area Hockey

#6 Gracyn Schipper - Sophomore, Forward, 5′4″ - Duluth Northern Stars (Denfeld/East)

#14 Nina Thorson - Sophomore, Forward, 5′4″ - Duluth Marshall / Lakeview CA

#8 (A) Ava Anick - Senior, Defense, 5′5″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#2 Bailey Coole - Senior, Defense, 5′3″ - Duluth Northern Stars (Denfeld/East)

#11 Sophie Parendo - Senior, Defense, 5′7″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#12 Emma Welch - Senior, Defense, 5′8″ - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

#13 Alyssa Yokom - Senior, Defense, 5′7″ - Mirage (Hermantown/Proctor)

#3 Lucy Fellman - Junior, Defense, 5′4″ - Duluth Northern Stars (Denfeld/East)

#30 Mallory Hartl - Sophomore, Goalie, 5′8″ - Moose Lake Area Hockey

#35 Araya Kiminski - Senior, Goalie, 5′8″ - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC)

Coaches: Brad Hyduke - Grand Rapids/Greenway and Patricia “Paddy” Elsmore - Rock Ridge

TEAM BLUE – IRON RANGE

#9 Isabella Webb - Senior, Forward, 5′4″ - Bemidji

#16 (A) Kalle Reed - Senior, Forward, 5′8″ - Grand Rapids / Greenway

#15 Aune Boben - Junior, Forward, 5′8″ - Hibbing / Chisholm

#6 Natalie Bergman - Sophomore, Forward, 5′5″ - Rock Ridge

#7 (A) Mercury Bischoff - Sophomore, Forward, 5′5″ - Grand Rapids / Greenway

#2 Samantha Nistler - Sophomore, Forward, 5′1″ - Bemidji

#10 Ellie Solheim - Sophomore, Forward, 5′6″ - Bemidji

#5 Megan Berg - Freshman, Forward, 5′4″ - Bemidji

#8 Kylie DeBay - Freshman, Forward, 5′2″ - Grand Rapids / Greenway

#11 Jazzlyn Bischoff - Senior, Defense, 5′9″ - Grand Rapids / Greenway

#3 Maggie Koskela - Senior, Defense, 5′4″ - Rock Ridge

#4 Monroe Rewertz - Senior, Defense, 5′4″ - Hibbing / Chisholm

#14 Abigail Sullivan - Senior, Defense, 5′8″ - Hibbing / Chisholm

#12 (C) Allie LeClaire - Junior, Defense, 5′8″ - Grand Rapids / Greenway

#13 Mya Lundeen - Junior, Defense, 5′7″ - Bemidji

#30 Addison Hess - Junior, Goalie, 5′8″ - Hibbing / Chisholm

#35 Grace McDowell - Junior, Goalie, 5′6″ - Hibbing / Chisholm

Coaches: Kennedy Houge - Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and Callie Hoff - Duluth Marshall/Lakeview CA

Youth hockey players who wear their local club hockey jerseys are free to attend the event.

Tickets for high school students with a student ID are $5.

The boys’ all-star rosters will be announced next week.

