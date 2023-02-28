Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local tattoo shop is hoping to boost business even more by welcoming in more customers who want to get new ink.

The Duluth Tattoo Company is holding a “flash event” Tuesday with hopes to grow the budding business even more.

The tattoo shop, located in West Duluth, opened back up in November, featuring six different local tattoo artists.

“A lot of us do large scale work,” said Mitch Gogins, co-owner of the shop. “Sometimes it’ll just be like, we have one client, maybe two in a day, but if people are doing smaller tattoos, you can do upwards of five to 10 if they’re small.”

Gogins and the rest of the artists have been pretty busy since November, but this is their first big event since opening their doors.

“Some of us are booked out in upwards of five to six months,” he said.

That’s great for business, but having this flash event will help grow the shop even more, according to Gogins.

“We’re having this flash event so people can come check things out or get a tattoo or a t-shirt or whatever they want,” he said. “They want to just check the place out and have a good time.”

Tuesday’s flash event begins at 10 a.m., with appointments taken first come, first served.

All tattoos are already predesigned if you make an appointment, with around seven full sheets from which to choose.

“The only things that really need to be decided is where it’s going, and we’re limiting it to arms and legs,” Gogins said.

If you want more information about the Duluth Tattoo Company, you can visit their Facebook page here.

