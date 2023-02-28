DNR holding open office hours for public input on deer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Coinciding with the final 2022 deer season harvest results, the Minnesota DNR is holding open office hours for public input.

The department is inviting the public to talk about deer and other topics with wildlife managers throughout the state.

According to DNR officials, individuals are welcome to talk with staff about deer, other wildlife, hunting, and habitat, discuss specific topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, or provide thoughts and feedback about deer population management.

As part of its statewide deer management plan, the DNR scheduled deer office hours in wildlife managers’ offices to encourage conversations about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships, and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.

The extended office hours, also known as their “Talk About Wildlife” sessions, are conducted twice a year, once in the spring and summer.

“Talk About Wildlife” sessions were made so the public could specifically talk about deer, wildlife, habitat, hunting, and more.

Wildlife managers will be available in local area offices or by phone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

To find the list of area offices and telephone numbers for your area wildlife manager, click here.

If you can’t call during the dedicated time you can do so at your convenience.

Individuals unable to call or stop by their area office may also share their thoughts through an online questionnaire available on Thursday here.

Written comments may be submitted to Barb Keller, Fish and Wildlife Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

This session comes at an important time as the 2022 deer hunting season had a lower total harvest compared to recent years.

According to the DNR, hunters harvested about 170,000 deer last year.

Compared to the 2021 season, total harvest was down 7% and 10% less than the five-year average.

“Lower deer numbers in northern Minnesota and poor weather during opening weekend in some parts of the state likely contributed to lower firearms A season harvest,” said Barb Keller, DNR big game program leader. “Hunters struggled with rain and wind in some parts of the state during early November, but weather was better during later seasons including firearms B and muzzleloader seasons.”

In addition, the number of deer harvested during muzzleloader season was the highest reported since 2007 and was 10% higher than in 2021.

Archery season was about 1% lower than the 2021 season, as most occurred prior to the firearm season and peaked in late October and early November.

