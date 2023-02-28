City by City: Bayfield, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Bayfield, WI- The Bayfield Winter Festival kicks off Friday, March 3, and runs through Sunday, March 5. Friday is jam-packed with events at local businesses like live music at The Creamery, a backstage event with Big Top Chautauqua and a candle-light hike at How Adventure Center. Saturday is the Annual Jack Beagan Memorial Polar Plunge, which benefits different non-profits of jumpers’ choosing. Sunday is a free day at Mount Ashwabay in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Wisconsin- Submissions are now open for the 2024 Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp Contest hosted by the DNR. Every year artists statewide are invited to submit their work for the historic stamp. Sales of all three stamps help with species management, habitat restoration and research projects. Any resident 18 and older can submit work through July 15. A winner will be chosen at the Hunters Expo in August.

Minnesota- The arrival of March means a new fishing limit goes into effect. Spearers, anglers and bow-fishers will now only be allowed 10 gars. Previously unlimited numbers could be kept. The rule applies to longnose and shortnose gar and it applies to all inland and border waters. The new limit is part of an effort to sustainably manage gar and other native fish critical to native ecosystems. The DNR currently doesn’t track gar populations like other more popular fish and expects to have more understanding by late 2024. A number of new regulations go into effect on March 1 as part of the 2023 regulation guide.

