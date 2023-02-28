Brule’s Morgan Martens places 2nd in Jr. Iditarod

Morgan Martens poses for a picture with his sled dog team at the Jr. Iditarod finish line...
Morgan Martens poses for a picture with his sled dog team at the Jr. Iditarod finish line Sunday. (Credit: Martens Mushing)(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teen from Brule, Wisconsin continues to make a name for himself in the mushing world.

Morgan Martens got second place in the Jr. Iditarod on Sunday, February 26.

The 16-year-old crossed the finish line of the 150-mile Alaskan race just 8 minutes behind the winner.

That was Emily Robinson, of Alaska, who is now the first girl to win the race twice.

Martens told us it was an exciting race, but definitely not an easy one since the course is divided into two separate 75-mile legs with a 10-hour rest in between.

“That’s completely on your own so it’s definitely that aspect of being such a long race over Alaska’s terrain,” said Martens.

Martens raced in the Beargrease 120 Junior Division about a month ago.

He also won the Jr. Iditarod in 2021.

Martens says this was his last race of the season, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to rest.

His track and field season picks up next week.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

