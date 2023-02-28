7A semifinals: Hermantown survives against Bluejackets while Rock Ridge rolls past Denfeld; Hawks and Wolverines from AMSOIL Wednesday Night

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a four-day delay the Section 7A semifinals finally dropped the puck Monday night at AMSOIL with the Hermantown Hawks and Rock Ridge Wolverines advancing to meet in the section title game.

Both games were two different tales with the Hawks escaping past the four-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets, needing a game-winning goal with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Celebration on one side, anguish on the other.



Hermantown scores the go-ahead goal with 15.8 to avoid the upset against Hibbing/Chisholm.@HAHA_Hockey advances to 7A Championship Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/R8UHhGFfD4 — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 28, 2023

While the Rock Ridge Wolverines used a five-goal second period en route to a 12-1 win over Duluth Denfeld.

Both teams will play for the section 7A title Wednesday Night at AMSOIL Arena.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.