7A semifinals: Hermantown survives against Bluejackets while Rock Ridge rolls past Denfeld; Hawks and Wolverines from AMSOIL Wednesday Night

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a four-day delay the Section 7A semifinals finally dropped the puck Monday night at AMSOIL with the Hermantown Hawks and Rock Ridge Wolverines advancing to meet in the section title game.

Both games were two different tales with the Hawks escaping past the four-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets, needing a game-winning goal with 15.8 seconds remaining.

While the Rock Ridge Wolverines used a five-goal second period en route to a 12-1 win over Duluth Denfeld.

Both teams will play for the section 7A title Wednesday Night at AMSOIL Arena.

