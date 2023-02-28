1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in car crash near Hayward

Lenroot
Lenroot(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENROOT, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a car crash involving a semi near Hayward Tuesday morning.

Harley Karow, 27, of Cable, WI, was traveling on US Highway 63 in the Town of Lenroot when authorities say his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi just before 6 a.m.

Karow died at the scene.

A passenger in Karow’s vehicle, Andrew Ferguson, 31, of Hayward, WI, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital for treatment.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on Ferguson’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, a 55-year-old from Ashland, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dave Rathbun
Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

With a $32 million referendum recently passed, Chisholm school leaders are now sharing their...
Chisholm school leaders share $32 million upgrade plans
Winter Deer
DNR holding open office hours for public input on deer
Essentia Health High School All-Star Hockey Game
Essentia Health High School All-Star Game releases first-ever girls’ hockey roster
Ice fishing season is wrapping up
Ice fishing’s days are numbered but late season angling still possible with caution