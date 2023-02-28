1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in car crash near Hayward

LENROOT, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a car crash involving a semi near Hayward Tuesday morning.

Harley Karow, 27, of Cable, WI, was traveling on US Highway 63 in the Town of Lenroot when authorities say his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi just before 6 a.m.

Karow died at the scene.

A passenger in Karow’s vehicle, Andrew Ferguson, 31, of Hayward, WI, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital for treatment.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office did not have an update on Ferguson’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi, a 55-year-old from Ashland, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.

