WI Supreme Court candidate makes Superior campaign stop

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Last week, Wisconsinites voted in a primary election to send two candidates for the state Supreme Court through to the April general election.

Four candidates were vying for the spot of a retiring judge.

The top two vote-getters were Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal candidate, and former Justice Daniel Kelly, a conservative.

The winner of the April election will determine which way the state Supreme Court will lean.

Since the primary, Protasiewicz has been on a campaign tour across the state.

She made a stop in Superior Sunday morning.

“Everything’s at stake in this race, whether you want a Supreme Court that’s independent, fair, we want to bring that change,” Protasiewicz said. “We want to get away from that extreme partisanship. We want change and we want common sense on our Supreme Court and independence.”

Protasiewicz also made stops in Ashland and Rhinelander Sunday.

The Wisconsin GOP released a statement following the primary.

“Wisconsin voters can count on Dan Kelly to uphold the rule of law, protect our rights, and help keep our communities safe from violent criminals,” Chairman Brian Schimming said. “Wisconsin will reject Janet Protasiewicz’s dangerous, soft on crime, judicial activism come April 4.”

Protasiewicz and Kelly will face off on April 4th.

