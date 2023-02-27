WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

