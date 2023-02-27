UMD’s Snowboard, Men’s Alpine Teams headed to USCSA Nationals, looking for donations
National Championship in Mammoth, CA March 5 through March 11
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Bulldogs are headed to nationals.
The Snowboard and Men’s Alpine Teams will be competing at the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Associations’ (USCSA) National Championship in Mammoth, CA March 5 through March 11.
According to the team’s Twitter page, the team is 98% student-funded.
They still need some help to cover the considerable costs and allow as many competitors as they can to come.
The team has currently raised over $2,000 of their needed $8,000.
To donate, click here.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.