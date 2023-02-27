UMD’s Snowboard, Men’s Alpine Teams headed to USCSA Nationals, looking for donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Bulldogs are headed to nationals.

The Snowboard and Men’s Alpine Teams will be competing at the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Associations’ (USCSA) National Championship in Mammoth, CA March 5 through March 11.

According to the team’s Twitter page, the team is 98% student-funded.

Our team qualified w/their outstanding regional championship performance & now we need your help to send us to the USCSA National Championships! Our team is 98% Student funded! Help us reach our goal! https://t.co/DcfI7mHO4L@DanWolfeKBJR @wdiowirt @KQDS_FOX21 @NorthernNewsNow pic.twitter.com/nOAQFrseyn — UMD Alpine Ski Team (@UMDAlpine) February 27, 2023

They still need some help to cover the considerable costs and allow as many competitors as they can to come.

The team has currently raised over $2,000 of their needed $8,000.

To donate, click here.

