UMD’s Snowboard, Men’s Alpine Teams headed to USCSA Nationals, looking for donations

National Championship in Mammoth, CA March 5 through March 11
UMD Alpine Ski logo
UMD Alpine Ski logo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Bulldogs are headed to nationals.

The Snowboard and Men’s Alpine Teams will be competing at the U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Associations’ (USCSA) National Championship in Mammoth, CA March 5 through March 11.

According to the team’s Twitter page, the team is 98% student-funded.

They still need some help to cover the considerable costs and allow as many competitors as they can to come.

The team has currently raised over $2,000 of their needed $8,000.

To donate, click here.

