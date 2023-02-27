Snow wraps up tonight, Another round on Wednesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see snow and wintry mix diminishing from west to east. Tonight the skies will be clearing with lows falling into the teens and 20′s. Winds will be northwest 10-15mph gusting to 25mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s with northwest winds calming down in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A quick clipper system will bring some snow on Wednesday, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-20′s, so snow should be a little lighter and fluffy. New accumulations will be between 1-4″ for the southern half of the region. The Range and International Border have a lesser chance of snow.

THURSDAY: High pressure will return on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with east winds. That east wind will bring a bit more cloud cover to the head of the lake.

