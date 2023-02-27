Sky Harbor Regional Airport recieves $1.2 million infrustracture grant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Passengers flying in and out of Duluth’s Sky Harbor Regional Airport will be greeted with a new terminal in the coming future.

Sky Harbor Regional Airport received a $1.2 million federal grant to replace the existing terminal.

A new, single-story modern terminal will be built in its place.

The new terminal will achieve ADA compliance, meet the city and Department of Natural Resources regulatory flood protection elevation, meet building code requirements, and have energy-efficient features.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Sky Harbor Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” said Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

The funding comes from the Airport Terminals Program portion of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

