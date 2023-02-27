Scholarships available for trade apprentices

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Applications open Wednesday for the Duluth Builders Exchange Apprenticeship Scholarship,

Up to $500 for tools and equipment is available to support new workers entering construction careers

Applicants must be entering the first or second year of a trade apprenticeship program.

They also must live or work in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, or St. Louis Counties in Minnesota or Ashland, Bayfield, or Douglas Counties in Wisconsin. In addition, applicants must be affiliated with one of these 15 unions:

● Asbestos Workers Local 49

● Boilermakers Local 647

● Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1

● Carpenter Local 361

● Cement Masons Local 633

● Elevator Constructors Local 9

● IBEW Iron Workers Laborers Local 242

● Millwright Local 1348

● Operating Engineers Local 49

● Painters Local 106

● Plumbers & Fitters Local 11

● Roofers Local 96

● Sheet Metal Workers Local 10

● Sprinkler Fitters Local 669

● Teamsters Local 346

Applicants complete a simple form and must include a photo of their state-issued apprenticeship agreement, also known as an indenture paper.

Applications are due by March 31 at 5 p.m.

For questions and any application assistance, please contact the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, at 218-726-0232 or scholarships@dsacommunityfoundation.com.

Successful applicants receive up to $500 in vouchers at local merchants that supply tools and equipment to start apprenticeships.

