Rep. Slotkin announces Senate campaign

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District announced a run for the U.S. Senate Monday.

Slotkin said in a post on social media that “we need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants*.”

Slotkin is running for Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the Senate. Stabenow announced that she will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2025.

Slotkin, a former CIA officer and top Pentagon official, first ran for office in 2018 when she unseated a Republican incumbent to help Democrats retake the majority in the House of Representatives. She decided to run for Congress after Republicans voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

