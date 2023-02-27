Music & Memories: Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday

Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday
Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After close to 30 years, a beloved Canal Park bakery is closing its doors for one last time.

Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe held a special open mic night Sunday to give their customers a chance to say goodbye.

Since its opening in 1995, they’ve been a popular place for good food, baked goods, and live music.

For Jay StoneBurner, an employee at Amazing Grace, Sunday was an opportunity to meet with many of the bakery’s patrons from both near and far.

“It’s actually really wonderful seeing all the regulars come up. They’ve even come up from Minneapolis and St. Paul just to say goodbye. We’ve had people tell us, couples that they met here and they got married here,” Stoneburner said.

The bakery is a family-owned business.

According to Amazing Grace’s owners, the pandemic and its aftermath are the reason they’re closing down after all these years.

Their final day of operation will be February 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on...
Sunday should be sunny but Winter Storm Watch will cover Wisconsin on Monday
Duluth officer involved shooting 2/24/23
UPDATE: Suspect dies after officer involved shooting, DPD officers involved placed on leave
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

Latest News

Last week, Wisconsinites voted in a primary election to send two candidates for the state...
WI Supreme Court candidate makes Superior campaign stop
Organization raising health awareness Duluth Women’s Expo
Organization raising health awareness Duluth Women’s Expo
Duluth Library celebrates $1M in funding
Olga Walker: Duluth Library Foundation celebrates $1M milestone in honor of woman that started it all
Northern News Now Sunday night video forecast