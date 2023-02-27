Music & Memories: Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After close to 30 years, a beloved Canal Park bakery is closing its doors for one last time.

Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe held a special open mic night Sunday to give their customers a chance to say goodbye.

Since its opening in 1995, they’ve been a popular place for good food, baked goods, and live music.

For Jay StoneBurner, an employee at Amazing Grace, Sunday was an opportunity to meet with many of the bakery’s patrons from both near and far.

“It’s actually really wonderful seeing all the regulars come up. They’ve even come up from Minneapolis and St. Paul just to say goodbye. We’ve had people tell us, couples that they met here and they got married here,” Stoneburner said.

The bakery is a family-owned business.

According to Amazing Grace’s owners, the pandemic and its aftermath are the reason they’re closing down after all these years.

Their final day of operation will be February 27, 2023.

