Monday could be slick for some with snow & ice

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: We’ll start off our Monday with the potential for some freezing rain and icy mix. The best shot as seeing the mixed precip comes to the south of the Twin Ports. The further south you head, the more ice you may see, with totals up to .25″ for places like Siren, Hayward and Cable. Any ice should gradually change over to all snow as we head towards this afternoon. The further west you head, the less snow you see. Portions of the North Shore and South Shore are generally looking at 3-5″ with some locally higher amounts. For the Twin Ports we are looking at about 2-3″ of new snow. Precip should wind down as we head towards this evening and tonight. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures that climb into the low and mid 30s across the area. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features the opportunity for some more snow showers as a clipper system passes through the region. Right now, accumulation’s looks rather light with most looking at 1-3″ of new snow. Temperatures Wednesday are a tad cooler in the 20s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH gusting upwards of 25 MPH at times.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.