MnDOT’s Twin Ports Interchange in-person public meeting canceled

MONDAY UPDATE: MnDOT’s in-person public meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange Project has been canceled.

Officials have canceled the in-person meeting due to inclement weather.

The virtual public meeting scheduled for 12:15 p.m. will still occur.

You can join the meeting here or call (855) 282-6330 and enter access code 2495 700 7350.

A recording of the virtual meeting will be posted online as well.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Community members will have an opportunity to participate in a public update meeting for the Twin Ports Interchange project next Monday.

On Monday, February 27, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting an in-person and virtual meeting for the major construction project.

The goal is to make the busy interchange, connecting Hwy 53, Hwy 535, and I-35, safer and easier to navigate. The more than $400 million project should be completely finished by 2024.

The virtual meeting will be held from 12:15-1 p.m. Participants can join online through MnDOT’s website or by calling 855-282-6330 and entering the access code 2495 700 7350.

The in-person meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center.

MnDOT will also provide accommodations if needed. For ASL, foreign language interpreters, braille documents, or other needs, please send your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

