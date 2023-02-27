New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to collapse, according to the country's disaster management agency, AFAD.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

Another 69 people were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a father and daughter were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-story building in the town. The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of two damaged buildings that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk reported.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria. (KING, JAMIE SMITH, CNN)

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. Close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on...
Sunday should be sunny but Winter Storm Watch will cover Wisconsin on Monday
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks
In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power crews work, California recovers after storms
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.
Nurse spends 10 days helping in Turkey after devastating earthquake
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant