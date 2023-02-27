Kindergartner allegedly inspired by horror film brings knife to school, investigators say

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When...
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When asked why, the student allegedly threatened their fellow classmates and teacher.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers, Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say the “Chucky” horror film franchise allegedly inspired a 7-year-old student to bring a knife to school and threaten others.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old kindergartner brought a knife Wednesday to Cherryvale Elementary in their backpack. The knife was a 12-inch stainless steel kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade, WIS reports.

The sheriff’s office says a teacher noticed the knife in the student’s backpack when they opened it. The principal was notified and the blade confiscated.

Investigators say the student did not brandish the knife.

During a conversation with the principal and the school resource officer, the student allegedly said they intended to stab teachers and students in the heart to kill them. The sheriff’s office said Friday the student also said they intended to stab a student that had been “picking” on them.

The student allegedly told school administrators they knew how to stab their classmates and teachers by watching the movie “Chucky.”

Investigators say the student’s age prevents criminal charges. A child may not be detained by law enforcement before the age of 11 without a family court order.

The sheriff’s office said they have not been made aware of any previous warning signs from staff or faculty that would’ve promoted preventative measures. Further student disciplinary measures will be addressed by the Sumter School District.

An additional investigation is underway to learn how the child gained access to the knife and if any negligence was involved on the part of the parent(s) or guardian(s). The sheriff’s office says if negligence is determined, additional charges may be applied.

The incident is also being referred to the Department of Social Services for additional follow-up with the child and family.

“We will do everything within our power to protect our children from harm. At the same time, we support school and DSS officials as they work to balance discipline and compassion with all children,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on...
Sunday should be sunny but Winter Storm Watch will cover Wisconsin on Monday
Duluth officer involved shooting 2/24/23
UPDATE: Suspect dies after officer involved shooting, DPD officers involved placed on leave
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

Latest News

Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday
Music & Memories: Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday
Music & Memories: Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday
Music & Memories: Patrons give Amazing Grace a musical send-off Sunday
Last week, Wisconsinites voted in a primary election to send two candidates for the state...
WI Supreme Court candidate makes Superior campaign stop
Olga Walker: Duluth Library Foundation celebrates $1M milestone in honor of woman that started...
Olga Walker: Duluth Library Foundation celebrates $1M milestone in honor of woman that started it all
WI Supreme Court candidate makes Superior campaign stop
WI Supreme Court candidate makes Superior campaign stop