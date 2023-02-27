E-SNAP benefits ending, local food bank bracing for impact

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A federal program introduced at the beginning of the pandemic to help those struggling to buy food and groceries is coming to an end.

“Right now we have over 20,000 individuals on SNAP in St. Louis County alone so this is going to have a significant impact county-wide,” said Dusty Letica, with St. Louis County’s Economic Services and Supports Division.

The federal government is ending its Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or E-SNAP, which was introduced in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a second monthly payment in addition to typical SNAP payments, which help qualifying households pay for food and groceries.

“Monthly budgets are going to be impacted by this. The minimum amount was $95 a month that a house was eligible for, up to hundreds of dollars, so some may be impacted by 6, 7, or $800 a month that they will no longer be receiving that they have received for the last three years,” Letica said.

Regional food leaders are expecting increased need as a result.

The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is the only food bank in the region.

They distribute food to more than 135 feeding programs throughout Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.

“Certainly this impact is critical to local families right now, we know that there’s a high cost of groceries, so dollars are stretching even less far at the grocery store,” Shaye Moris, executive director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes.

40 area food shelves are serviced by Second Harvest Northern Lakes.

Last year, the region’s food shelves were seeing a nearly 40% increase in use already.

“We would expect it’s going to climb well beyond 40% at this point, because that was really a reaction to some other pandemic supports that had been put into place, so now this is another one, so we do expect the need to grow,” Moris said.

Final payments for the E-SNAP program will be sent in March.

The E-SNAP program end is a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act recently signed by President Biden, which declared the program would end as the pandemic has waned and more people return to work.

