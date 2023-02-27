Duluth’s Salvation Army starts their March food drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army is starting its March Food Drive.

March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, which is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state.

The drive helps restock Minnesota’s more than 300 food shelves, including the one in Duluth.

Now through April 9, 2023, any money and food given to the Salvation Army’s food shelf will be matched from Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign.

This year, the non-profit is hoping to gain 8,000 pounds of food and $9,000.

In 2022, the food shelf and hot lunch programs provided 46,436 meals to those in need because of the community.

The Duluth Salvation Army is the only Minnesota location with a Medical Food Shelf.

This provides people with foods needed for special medical diets such as gluten-free items, sugar-free items, nutritional shakes, and more.

Spokespeople say due to the increase in the cost of food, special diet-specific foods are becoming even more unattainable for those in need.

“With the rising cost of food, we have seen an increase in numbers at our food shelves,” said Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between heating and eating, and with the help of this Food Drive, we can continue to help anyone and everyone who comes to our doors in need of food.”

With the Salvation Army’s buying power, your dollar goes three times further than if you purchased the items at the store yourself.

Monetary gifts also give food shelves more flexibility to purchase in-demand items for the medical food shelf and perishable items like meat, dairy, and fresh produce.

If you are looking to donate, they can be made by mail or in person at 215 South 27th Ave. West, Duluth, MN 55806.

Credit card donations can be made by phone at 218-722-7934 or online here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.