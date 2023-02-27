The Doobie Brothers are coming to Amsoil Arena

Presale tickets will be available on March 2 at 10 a.m.
The Doobie Brothers at Amsoil Arena
The Doobie Brothers at Amsoil Arena(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Doobie Brothers are coming to Duluth for their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The Decc announced Monday the band will be performing at Amsoil Arena on June 20, 2023.

The two-time Grammy award-winning band’s legacy has been built upon not just hit records but also an unrivaled commitment to musical integrity and a steadfast allegiance to their enthusiastic fan base.

The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million records worldwide.

They have also had five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits including No. 1 gold-certified singlesBlack Water” and “What a Fool Believes.”

Other notable hits include, “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” and “The Doctor.”

The Doobie Brother’s 50th Anniversary Tour features Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and John McFee.

The general sale will start on March 3 at 10 a.m.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

