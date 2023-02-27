Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday

Dave Rathbun
Dave Rathbun(Cirrus Aircraft)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cirrus Aircraft leaders are mourning the death of one of their engineers who died in a plane crash in the Twin Ports Friday.

According to a statement from company leaders, David Rathbun was a talented, long-time aircraft design engineer at Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 plane, that Rathbun was flying, crashed into the St. Louis River near the Bong Bridge.

Cirrus Aircraft released this statement about Rathbun Monday.

“Dave Rathbun, Vision Jet Chief Engineer, was involved in a fatal aircraft accident while on a personal flight Friday afternoon in a privately-owned 2016 Cirrus SR22. He was flying solo in the aircraft at the time and was the only person involved. We are in close contact with the Rathbun family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.

His passing is a profound loss for the Cirrus family. His presence and character will be missed, but his legacy will be indelible. A key contributor throughout his 26 years at Cirrus Aircraft, Dave played a crucial role in the early design and certification of the SR20. Following similar work on the SR22 and SR22T, Dave was instrumental in the development and successful entry into the service of the SF50 Vision Jet.

Cirrus Aircraft personnel are fully engaged in supporting all appropriate authorities in the investigation. With respect to those involved, and as the initial investigation begins, we will not comment on the accident details or speculate about the accident’s cause.”

Rathbun had recently been a part of the team that won the Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2017 for the SF50 Vision Jet.

In a Facebook post, his brother Daniel said, “Help us with a prayer for my family. David was indeed a gifted mover and shaker in the aviation world and will be horribly missed.”

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

