Bon Iver set to play Bayfront this summer

Presale tickets are available from March 1 through March 2
Bon Iver playing at Bayfront
Bon Iver playing at Bayfront(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-time Grammy award-winning band from Eau Claire, WI will be playing this summer in Duluth.

The DECC announced Monday that the American indie folk band, Bon Iver will be performing at Bayfront Festival Park on August 2, 2023.

Ever since their debut album “For Emma, Forever Ago” was released in 2007, the band has received worldwide praise from critics and fans.

Bon Iver’s 2011 album “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” was met with further critical acclaim by winning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist.

The band’s 2016 album “22, A Million” and their 2019 album “i, i” also received Grammy nominations.

The gates will open at 5 p.m.

A special guest, yet to be announced, will play at 6:30 p.m. with Bon Iver starting at 8:30 p.m.

The concert will occur rain or shine, but there may be weather delays in the event of high winds, lightning, or other life safety issues.

Presale tickets are available from March 1 through March 2 and you must have an access code to purchase.

The general sale will open on March 3 at 10 a.m.

General Admission tickets are $65 and $85 for GA Pit tickets.

GA Pit tickets include standing room only and upfront stage access.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on...
Sunday should be sunny but Winter Storm Watch will cover Wisconsin on Monday
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

Latest News

Twin Ports Interchange construction in August, 2022
MnDOT’s Twin Ports Interchange in-person public meeting canceled
Duluth Library celebrates $1M in funding
Olga Walker: Duluth Library Foundation celebrates $1M milestone in honor of woman that started it all
FIRST Robotics Competition
DECC hosts Duluth Regional Robotics Competition
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Ironton, Emily, Bayfield County