Bon Iver set to play Bayfront this summer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-time Grammy award-winning band from Eau Claire, WI will be playing this summer in Duluth.

The DECC announced Monday that the American indie folk band, Bon Iver will be performing at Bayfront Festival Park on August 2, 2023.

Ever since their debut album “For Emma, Forever Ago” was released in 2007, the band has received worldwide praise from critics and fans.

Bon Iver’s 2011 album “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” was met with further critical acclaim by winning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist.

The band’s 2016 album “22, A Million” and their 2019 album “i, i” also received Grammy nominations.

The gates will open at 5 p.m.

A special guest, yet to be announced, will play at 6:30 p.m. with Bon Iver starting at 8:30 p.m.

The concert will occur rain or shine, but there may be weather delays in the event of high winds, lightning, or other life safety issues.

Presale tickets are available from March 1 through March 2 and you must have an access code to purchase.

The general sale will open on March 3 at 10 a.m.

General Admission tickets are $65 and $85 for GA Pit tickets.

GA Pit tickets include standing room only and upfront stage access.

