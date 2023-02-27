BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died Tuesday afternoon during a use-of-force incident on I-35 in Pine County.

According to the medical examiner, Kyle Bazant, 34, of Bayfield, WI, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has also identified the Pine County deputy who used force.

Carl Hawkinson fired less-than-lethal beanbag rounds using a less-lethal shotgun. He has 11 years of law enforcement experience.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding north on I-35 just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, driven by Bazant.

Several attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful, including the use of stop sticks and a pit maneuver.

Bazant’s vehicle went off the road and into a ditch a few miles south of Sandstone after about 20 minutes of the pursuit.

Locations of Tuesday's 'use-of-force' incidents (Northern News Now)

According to the BCA, Hawkinson can be seen firing a beanbag round through the back windshield in body camera video, then another round through the passenger window.

When there was still no response from Bazant, officers approached the vehicle and saw he was dead.

According to the report, it took about 40 minutes from the start of the pursuit until troopers and deputies realized Bazant had died.

It was also stated crime scene personnel recovered a handgun from inside Bazant’s car, according to the BCA.

There is body camera footage from both the troopers and deputies who were on the scene and agents are reviewing that footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

The BCA is still actively investigating this incident after being asked by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Pine County Attorney will decide if the deputy’s use of force was justified.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.