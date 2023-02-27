BBB: 10 steps to avoid scams

MILWAUKEE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to help residents from getting scammed.

There are thousands of new scams every year, which can be hard to keep up with.

The BBB says if you remember these ten tips, you will be better equipped to avoid most scams while also protecting yourself and your family.

1. Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face-to-face. If they ask you to use a wire transfer, a prepaid debit card, or a gift card; those cannot be traced and are as good as cash. Chances are, you won’t see your money again. See the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) video on how scammers try to convince you to pay. If someone is trying to convince you to pay this way, stop, get off the phone or the computer, and file a complaint with the FTC. Report the activity to BBB Scam Tracker here. Check out the BBB tip for avoiding online purchase scams.

2. Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails. Links, if clicked, will download malware onto your computer, smartphone, tablet, or whatever electronic device you’re using at the time. This allows cyber thieves to steal your identity. Be cautious even with an email that looks familiar; it could be fake. Instead, delete it if looks unfamiliar and block the sender. Take a look at the BBB tip for how to spot an email scam.

3. Don’t believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean that it is. Caller ID is commonly faked. Learn more about avoiding imposter scams here.

4. Double check your online purchase is secure before checking out. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Before shopping on the website, make certain you are on the site you intended to visit. You can check the company first here. Read reviews about the quality of the merchandise, and make sure you are not buying cheap and/or counterfeit goods. Look for a brick-and-mortar address listing on the website itself and a working phone number. You can even call the number if it is a business you are not familiar with. Learn how to identify a fake website here.

5. Use extreme caution when dealing with anyone you’ve met online. Scammers use dating websites, Craigslist, social media, and many other sites to reach potential targets. They can quickly feel like a friend or even a romantic partner, but that is part of the con for you to trust them.

6. Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, or even at your front door. This includes banking and credit card information, your birthdate, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers. Learn more about protecting you and your family from identity theft here.

7. Resist the pressure to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited-time offer. They want to push victims to make a decision right now before even thinking through it, asking family members, friends, or financial advisors. Sometimes, they’ll advise against contacting anyone and just trusting them. While high-pressure sales tactics are also used by some legitimate businesses, it typically isn’t a good idea to make an important decision quickly. Know what to look for when spotting a scam.

8. Use secure and traceable transactions. Do not pay by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or another non-traditional payment method (see number one above). Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, overpayments, and handshake deals without a contract. Read all of the small print on the contract and make sure to understand what the terms are. Learn more about your rights and responsibilities when it comes to payment types here.

9. Whenever possible, work with local businesses. Ask that they have proper identification, licensing, and insurance, especially contractors who will be coming into your home or anyone dealing with your money or sensitive information. Review Business Profiles at here to see what other people have experienced. Research BBB Accredited home improvement businesses and contractors before making a final decision.

10. Be cautious about what you share on social media. Consider only connecting with people you already know. Check the privacy settings on all social media and online accounts. Imposters often get information about their targets from their online interactions and can make themselves sound like a friend or a family member because they know so much about you. Then, update and change passwords to passphrases on a regular basis on all online accounts. Learn more about protecting yourself from fake social media accounts here.

