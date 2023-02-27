Bayfield Winter Fest returns March 3-5

Bayfield, WI. (Northern News Now) - Three days of exciting winter activities return to Bayfield this weekend.

From March 3-5, Bayfield Winter Fest offers many opportunities to get outside and enjoy the snow with friends and family.

Events kick off on Friday, like “Freeze Your Glass of Night” at the Creamery with live music, drink specials, and games. Martini and cheese tasting will also be held at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua’s Backstage. And, a candlelight ski/snowshoe/bike will be hosted from 6-9 p.m. at the Howl Adventure Center.

Saturday’s main event is the Annual Jack Beagan Memorial Polar Plunge. The benefits go to the Bayfield Recreation and Fitness Resources, or a nonprofit of your choice. For the equally brave, a whitefish liver-eating contest at Pier Plaza will pit participants against each other to win a “Shiver Your Liver” t-shirt. Events like “Hug a Husky” and Bayfield Rec Center’s pool movie night are also available.

On Sunday, join the Long Jon Color Run or enjoy a free chair lift and nordic trail pass at the Mt. Ashwabay Ski Hill. Build a snow sculpture to raise money to restore Bayfield’s playgrounds. And make the weekend complete by ending with a relaxing sauna session at Wild Rice Retreat.

A full list of the events schedule can be found on Bayfield’s website.

