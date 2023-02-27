4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Authorities say uniformed deputies responded to a home on Riebel Ridge Road at around 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home as deputies approached.

The agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.

Five victims with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home, according to Stratton.

Four of the individuals were pronounced dead. Stratton said the fifth victim was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital in critical condition.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on...
Sunday should be sunny but Winter Storm Watch will cover Wisconsin on Monday
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
The team practices ahead of the 2023 Giant Ski competition
Meet the titans of Birkie Giant Ski: The Nimrods
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Supreme Court will hear arguments on two lawsuits which challenge the Biden administration’s...
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
Dave Rathbun
Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday