St. Louis County Rescue Squad’s personal connection to Friday’s plane crash victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Rescue squad has been serving the people of Northeast Minnesota since 1958, but their latest rescue and recovery effort had a personal connection for some.

The squad posted on their social media this weekend, many of their workers knew and were friends with the pilot of the plane that went down near the Bong Bridge Friday afternoon.

Saturday authorities announced that the victim of that crash was David Rathbun, a 52-year-old man from Hermantown.

For more information about the crash, click here.

The post said in part, “Our thoughts are with Dave’s family, as well as the entire Cirrus Aircraft organization as they navigate the difficult days ahead. Please keep them in your thoughts as well. The field component of the investigation is largely concluded, and the wreckage is being removed from the ice. Our role is done for now.”

The squad also offered thanks in the post to the Duluth, Superior, and 148th Air Guard fire departments, Sheriff’s Deputies, 911 Dispatchers, Duluth PD, the US Coast Guard, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Cirrus Aircraft, the BNSF Railroad, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wentworth Aircraft, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and ST Paper for making this a safe, efficient, and effective operation.

