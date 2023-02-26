Organization raising health awareness Duluth Women’s Expo

Organization raising health awareness at the Women's Expo Saturday
Organization raising health awareness at the Women's Expo Saturday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 14th annual Duluth Women’s expo kicked off at the DECC Saturday.

The event featured over 100 exhibitors offering products and services geared toward women. Attendees could also be entertained by a special “Women Who Rock” performance featuring talented women musicians from around the area.

For some exhibitors, the show was an opportunity to help raise awareness about women’s health-related issues.

“Women are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease, so that’s why we’re here today. We’re building awareness and making sure local women take care of their health,” said Aubrey Hagen, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer.

The event also featured a fashion show.

Admission was $5 at the door, or attendees could donate a health and hygiene product to get in for free.

