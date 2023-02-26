No. 3 Grand Rapids falls to No. 2 Andover in Section 7AA Semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Thunderhawks met the No. 2 Huskies at AMSOIL Arena for the Section 7AA Semifinals.

Grand Rapids wasn’t able to get any shots on the board and Andover finished with a 5-0 shutout to advance to play No.1 Duluth East in the Section 7AA Championship. The game will take place at AMSOIL Arena on March 2nd.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.