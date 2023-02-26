No. 3 Grand Rapids falls to No. 2 Andover in Section 7AA Semifinals

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Thunderhawks met the No. 2 Huskies at AMSOIL Arena for the Section 7AA Semifinals.

Grand Rapids wasn’t able to get any shots on the board and Andover finished with a 5-0 shutout to advance to play No.1 Duluth East in the Section 7AA Championship. The game will take place at AMSOIL Arena on March 2nd.

