No. 1 Duluth East defeats No. 5 Coon Rapids to advance to Section 7AA Championship

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning, the No. 1 Greyhounds met the No. 5 Cardinals at AMSOIL Arena for the Section 7AA Semifinals.

After coming from behind a 1-0 Coon Rapids lead, Duluth East put up 4 goals for a 4-1 victory. The Greyhounds will play the No. 2 Andover Huskies for the Section 7AA title.

