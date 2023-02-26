No. 1 Duluth East defeats No. 5 Coon Rapids to advance to Section 7AA Championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning, the No. 1 Greyhounds met the No. 5 Cardinals at AMSOIL Arena for the Section 7AA Semifinals.

After coming from behind a 1-0 Coon Rapids lead, Duluth East put up 4 goals for a 4-1 victory. The Greyhounds will play the No. 2 Andover Huskies for the Section 7AA title.

On to the next ✅



(1) @DehsHockey defeats (5) Coon Rapids 4-1 to advance to the Section 7AA Championship.



I’ll have the highlights on @NorthernNewsNow at 6 & 10pm tonight! pic.twitter.com/NKCKUbxEiM — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) February 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.