First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday

WEATHER STORY: Two lows will turn Monday into a day filled with rain and snow mixes. The low to the south will bring in moisture and warm air. The high to the north will undercut that with cold air. That clash will create a 100% chance for the rain and snow mix. Our whole region will be covered by a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow totals may only go 3-6″ for many locations but the potential for ice is what is causing concern. Our concern will be able to ease on Tuesday when a sunny sky returns. That in turn gives way to another light snow shot on Wednesday

Storm Warnings and Advisories cover the whole region on Monday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will cloud up after a sunny day as a high leaves and two lows come to conquer the atmosphere. By dawn, the rain and snow mix should begin. The low temp will be fairly high due to a warm front. Morning temperatures should range from 20-25. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

Two lows will bring a 100% chance for a rain and snow mix on Monday (KBJR)

MONDAY: The day will be cloudy and the chance for mixed precip is 100%. Things may be the snowiest along Minnesota’s North Shore and things could be the iciest in the Hayward/Cable area. High temps in the afternoon will be near 30 which is actually pretty close to normal for this time of year. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: The two lows will already be well to the east and a high pressure system will make the sky sunny while we clean up the snow the previous day left behind. 2-6″ will be the most common range of snow totals left behind on Monday. Tuesday’s low will be near 18. The high will hit 35. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain (KBJR)

COMING UP: Wednesday will host the visit of an Alberta Clipper low which will clip through here quickly. It should leave 1-3″ or inches of snow in its wake. Its wake will also draw down sunny but cool conditions for Thursday and Friday. Please catch the full forecast on the air at 10 pm Sunday night on Northern News Now.

A slippery mix will strike on Monday with a light snow follow up on Wednesday (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.