DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs hosted Miami University for game one of their last regular-season series at AMSOIL Arena.

Two goals in the first period helped the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over the Redhawks.

Bulldogs put another W in the books



FINAL | 3-2 UMD pic.twitter.com/3FsGZEJBXd — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) February 25, 2023

Gallatin said "let me squeeze right past ya" https://t.co/VybnVik3oW pic.twitter.com/2Cbk3qUUZe — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) February 25, 2023

