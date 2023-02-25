Sunday should be sunny for all, Winter Storm Watch will affect parts of Wisconsin on Monday

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure will make Sunday a clear day with near normal temperatures. Monday, the high goes away and a low from the west and another from the southwest will converge on our region. It will create a 90% chance for a rain and snow mix. The mix may hold most of its ice over Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties so those zones face a Winter Storm Watch. The rest of us may get more snow than ice. Check the chart below for an estimate of our how much Monday may hold in store.

Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties will be among those affected by a Winter Storm Watch on Monday. (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy and that will let things cool down. The low temperature should be close to zero by Lake Superior and could dip towards -10 inland. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: High air pressure will cause a clear and sunny sky over all zones. The afternoon high temperature will be close to 25. The normal is around 28. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

Monday may bring 1-3" for inland communities, lakeside towns may get more, inland Wisconsin may get slippery ice. (KBJR)

MONDAY: The two lows will induce a 90% rain and snow mix chance for our entire region. Price, Sawyer and Washburn Counties may not get much snow but could get a fair amount of ice hence the Winter Storm Watch there. Minnesota’s North Shore may get the most snow but the least ice. Monday morning’s low will be 23. The afternoon high will be 30. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

Mix possible Monday, snow Wednesday and flurries next Saturday (KBJR)

COMING UP: Sunshine will return on Tuesday to be followed by a few more inches of snow on Wednesday. Sunshine comes back for Thursday and Friday. Flurries will be possible next Saturday. Click below for the video forecast.

