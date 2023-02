DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 4 Bulldogs hosted the Huskies for the WCHA playoffs.

A late goal from Maggie Flaherty on an assist from Emma Soderberg late in the third, gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 win over the Huskies in game one.

No. 7 @UMDWHockey Blanks No. 12 St. Cloud State in WCHA First Round Opener, Sets Program Shutout Record, Soderberg Sets Single-Season Record



Recap, Highlights: https://t.co/XGO9BlwoDw pic.twitter.com/rGud6VF7Bq — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 25, 2023

Rewrite the record books AGAIN!! UMD sets a new season-high shutout record of 13, and Emma Soderberg has taken over the single season shutout record with 11!!! pic.twitter.com/e7RAZgzMkA — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) February 24, 2023

