UPDATE: Suspect dies after officer involved shooting, DPD officers involved placed on leave

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead after an officer involved shooting around 2 p.m. Friday in Duluth.

Officers responded to reports of a man threatening violence on the block of E 3rd Street in between N 15th Ave E and N 16th Ave E in Duluth. When officers arrived, he was holding a knife.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa says one officer fired their gun after the man charged them with the knife.

Ceynowa says officers on scene attempted life-saving efforts. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota BCA has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

