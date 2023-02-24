Update: One dead after small plane crashes near Bong Bridge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One is dead after a small single-engine plane crashed into the St. Louis River near the Bong Bridge around 4 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened shortly after the plane took off from the Duluth Airport.

The amount of people onboard is unknown.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, they are currently looking for survivors.

Witnesses say they saw a plume of smoke over the bridge.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

Northern News Now has reached out to involved agencies and is waiting for further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

