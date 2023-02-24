Trail by Trail: Ironton, Emily, Bayfield County

Thinking Summer? Local ATV clubs have released their 2023 summer schedules.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ironton, MN- The Cuyuna Iron Range Riders ATV Club meets the second Saturday of the month and the club hosts several events and fundraisers throughout the year. Their first ride will be in mid-May at Fort Ripley. They will also participate in the ATV Minnesota ride in Isle, Minnesota. The club also hosts several safety trainings and a charity ride for juvenile diabetes. For the full list of events, click here.

Emily, MN- The Over the Hills Gang ATV Club has set their 2023 event schedule including several summer rides for all to enjoy. The club has meetings once a month and the next is next Saturday, March 4. The season really picks up in April and May with trail clean-up days and a youth ATV Safety session. In June they will host the 21st annual “Pork N Ride” featuring a raffle and guided rides. For the full list of 2023 rides, click here.

Trail Report: Bayfield County

TRAIL STATUS: OPEN SNOW BASE: 10-12 INCHESCONDITION: GREAT

GENERAL AREA REPORT:

Bayfield County received anywhere from 6-18 inches of fresh powder! Our trail conditions are currently the best in the state!

Full report here.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday
Hawks win 15-1
Section 7A Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Denfeld and Rock Ridge advance to semifinals at AMSOIL

Latest News

Feast of Nations flyer
UMD’s ‘Feast of Nations’ returns February 25
The ice fishing season is winding down in Wisconsin.
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Ely
Spooner Memorial Library's 'Bibliodragon' bookmobile
Bookmobile returns to Northern Wisconsin
Help the Wisconsin DNR with year 2 of the Bear Den survey.
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Sturgeon Lake