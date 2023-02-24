Trail by Trail: Ironton, Emily, Bayfield County

Ironton, MN- The Cuyuna Iron Range Riders ATV Club meets the second Saturday of the month and the club hosts several events and fundraisers throughout the year. Their first ride will be in mid-May at Fort Ripley. They will also participate in the ATV Minnesota ride in Isle, Minnesota. The club also hosts several safety trainings and a charity ride for juvenile diabetes. For the full list of events, click here.

Emily, MN- The Over the Hills Gang ATV Club has set their 2023 event schedule including several summer rides for all to enjoy. The club has meetings once a month and the next is next Saturday, March 4. The season really picks up in April and May with trail clean-up days and a youth ATV Safety session. In June they will host the 21st annual “Pork N Ride” featuring a raffle and guided rides. For the full list of 2023 rides, click here.

Trail Report: Bayfield County

TRAIL STATUS: OPEN SNOW BASE: 10-12 INCHESCONDITION: GREAT

GENERAL AREA REPORT:

Bayfield County received anywhere from 6-18 inches of fresh powder! Our trail conditions are currently the best in the state!

Full report here.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

