Sunshine returns heading into the weekend

Friday: For our Friday we will see mainly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will hover right around zero. Increasing clouds tonight could lead to a few snow showers later tonight. Accumulations are an inch or less for most across the Northland. Lows tonight fall back onto either side of zero.

Saturday: Saturday features partly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures that climb into the teens and 20s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday features a few more rays of sunshine with warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead highs will climb into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

