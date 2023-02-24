Sunshine returns heading into the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: For our Friday we will see mainly sunny skies in the morning, then increasing clouds in the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will hover right around zero. Increasing clouds tonight could lead to a few snow showers later tonight. Accumulations are an inch or less for most across the Northland. Lows tonight fall back onto either side of zero.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday features partly cloudy skies overhead with temperatures that climb into the teens and 20s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday features a few more rays of sunshine with warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead highs will climb into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns
Winter storm generic
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 2 and State Highway 13 reopened near Ashland

Latest News

Cold day
FEB. 23, PM WEATHER
Wind Chills Tonight
Snow wraps up, cool Friday ahead
Wx Gfx
Snow and breezy winds wind down through our Thursday
Heavy snow
FEB. 22, PM WEATHER