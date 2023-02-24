Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Vineyard’s Senior Pastor Michael Gatlin submitted his resignation this week, according to an email sent Thursday by the church’s special committee.

His resignation comes amid allegations of misconduct against one of the church’s former pastoral assistants and Michael’s son, Jackson Gatlin.

There are also allegations Michael and Brenda Gatlin, his wife, knew about this misconduct at the time and did not act.

All three family members had been placed on leave.

Church spokespeople are working with a group called Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE) and law enforcement to conduct their investigation.

In the email sent to the congregation Thursday, church leaders said Michael had been repeatedly directed to cooperate fully with law enforcement and their independent investigation.

The email wrote that immediately prior to Michael’s resignation, he was asked to provide a statement to the special committee detailing his response and the actions he took to certain allegations of misconduct regarding Jackson.

Despite that request, Michael missed their deadline and never provided a statement.

He was also allegedly told that his failure to provide the information requested may result in the termination of his employment.

In his resignation letter, Michael said he was unable to cooperate with the process established by GRACE and the special committee.

The email wrote, in part, “For all of us who love Michael and have benefited from his ministry as the Senior Pastor of the Duluth Vineyard, we remind you that more than one thing can be true at the same time. Michael is a gifted leader and God has used him in powerful ways. Michael has helped many of us experience the love and new life that Jesus brings. And, at the same time, Michael is human just like us. We all fall short. We need to be patient and wait for the fact finding to be complete, yet the allegations against Michael are serious.”

Until the church finds a replacement, the senior leadership team will continue to perform the duties of the senior pastor as they have done since the beginning of February.

Police are still investigating these allegations.

Any information you may have to help the investigation can be reported to law enforcement by calling 911.

You can also contact GRACE by emailing Emily Petrie at epetrie@netgrace.org.

