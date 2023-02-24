School fundraisers help family of Nashwauk house explosion

KEEWATIN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heartbreaking home explosion on the Iron Range led to a community pulling together to help.

Five people from the Stanina family, including several kids, were hospitalized for severe burns two weeks ago.

They were inside another family member’s Nashwauk home when it exploded.

A few days later, the Keewatin Elementary School, which the Stanina children attend, had plans to help them.

The school held a Penny War fundraiser which incentives students to bring in spare change to raise money.

The classroom that raised the most won an ice cream social.

“The Stanina family, they taught us so much you know as we may have helped or supported them,” said Brandi Laugtigar, the Keewatin Elementary School Counselor. “I had a 2nd grade student who came into my office and say, ‘Mrs. Lautigar it doesn’t matter if we get the ice cream social, what matters is we are helping the Stanina family.”

The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School also raised money for the family.

Altogether, the schools will be providing the family with $8,100.

Northern News Now has been told four of the family members remain in the hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

