School fundraisers help family of Nashwauk house explosion

By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEEWATIN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heartbreaking home explosion on the Iron Range led to a community pulling together to help.

Five people from the Stanina family, including several kids, were hospitalized for severe burns two weeks ago.

They were inside another family member’s Nashwauk home when it exploded.

A few days later, the Keewatin Elementary School, which the Stanina children attend, had plans to help them.

The school held a Penny War fundraiser which incentives students to bring in spare change to raise money.

The classroom that raised the most won an ice cream social.

“The Stanina family, they taught us so much you know as we may have helped or supported them,” said Brandi Laugtigar, the Keewatin Elementary School Counselor. “I had a 2nd grade student who came into my office and say, ‘Mrs. Lautigar it doesn’t matter if we get the ice cream social, what matters is we are helping the Stanina family.”

The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School also raised money for the family.

Altogether, the schools will be providing the family with $8,100.

Northern News Now has been told four of the family members remain in the hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday
Hawks win 15-1
Section 7A Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm, Denfeld and Rock Ridge advance to semifinals at AMSOIL

Latest News

Trail by Trail: Ironton, Emily, Bayfield County
Trail by Trail: Ironton, Emily, Bayfield County
Nashwauk house explosion
Nashwauk house explosion fundraiser
MnDot Road Preparations
MnDOT drivers working around the clock to clear snow
UMD Women's Hockey earns 5 WCHA Honors
UMD Women's Hockey earns 5 WCHA Honors