Sawyer County ‘Ski and Tea’ group fosters community around Nordic skiing

HAYWARD, WI -- A group of Northland women gather every Friday during the winter, hoping to build a community around Nordic skiing.

The group, which started 15 years ago, calls themselves “Ski and Tea.”

On Friday, Feb. 17, several dozen women met at the Samuel C. Johnson Family Outdoor Center, skiing the Birkie trail and playing some fun skiing games along the way.

Afterward, they enjoy each others’ company over hot beverages and conversation.

A group of women ski together on the Birkie Trail near Hayward. (Northern News Now)

Linda Cook helps organize the group.

With a group motto like “no woman left behind,” she says any women are welcome ski with them, regardless of your ability.

“So that’s what we want to do, pass the joy of skiing on,” Cook said. “We live in the greatest place on Earth. Look at this. The sky is blue, the snow is white and sparkly. It’s like being on a wedding cake.”

If you want to be added to Ski and Tea’s newsletter, you can email Cook at lpcook@chibardun.net

Skiers chat on a sunny, but chilly, February Friday near Hayward. (Northern News Now)

