Sawyer County ‘Ski and Tea’ group fosters community around Nordic skiing

A group of women wait for their next activity during a "Ski and Tea" gathering Friday.
A group of women wait for their next activity during a "Ski and Tea" gathering Friday.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWARD, WI -- A group of Northland women gather every Friday during the winter, hoping to build a community around Nordic skiing.

The group, which started 15 years ago, calls themselves “Ski and Tea.”

On Friday, Feb. 17, several dozen women met at the Samuel C. Johnson Family Outdoor Center, skiing the Birkie trail and playing some fun skiing games along the way.

Afterward, they enjoy each others’ company over hot beverages and conversation.

A group of women ski together on the Birkie Trail near Hayward.
A group of women ski together on the Birkie Trail near Hayward.(Northern News Now)

Linda Cook helps organize the group.

With a group motto like “no woman left behind,” she says any women are welcome ski with them, regardless of your ability.

“So that’s what we want to do, pass the joy of skiing on,” Cook said. “We live in the greatest place on Earth. Look at this. The sky is blue, the snow is white and sparkly. It’s like being on a wedding cake.”

If you want to be added to Ski and Tea’s newsletter, you can email Cook at lpcook@chibardun.net

Skiers chat on a sunny, but chilly, February Friday near Hayward.
Skiers chat on a sunny, but chilly, February Friday near Hayward.(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns
Surfers on Lake Superior
Surfers enjoy the waves on Lake Superior
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday

Latest News

Bethany Petersen of Hayward, WI
‘If I can do it, you can do it!’ Hayward woman inspires through Birkebeiner vlogs
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in SE Rochester
Scott Smith gives a Nordic ski lesson outside the Samuel C. Johnson Family Outdoor Center.
Smith set to ski 21st Birkie Saturday while passing love of lifetime sport to others
Chester Bowl Ski
Chester Bowl Improvement Club hosting Ray E. Wick Memorial Race Sunday