Proctor/Hermantown Mirage fall short in OT during state semi-finals

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The (2) Proctor/Hermantown Mirage fell short to the (3) Orono Spartans in the Minnesota Girls Hockey State Semi-Final game Friday.

End-of-period stats:

1st Period:

6:21 1-0 Mirage #21 Reece Heitzman assisted by #4 Nya Sieger

Orono led shots on goal 11-6.

2nd Period:

1:00 1-1 Orono #25 Alexa Niccum (power play) assisted by #8 Anika Fortin and #15 Alex Paulsen

5:41 1-2 Orono #23 Macy Rasmussen assisted by #12 Kali Schmidt

7:19 1-3 Orono #10 Zoe Lopez assisted by #28 Allie Pleimann

10:43 2-3 Mirage #4 Nya Sieger assisted by #18 Jane Eckstrom

Orono led shots on goal 20-17, but the Mirage outshot them during the period 11-9.

3rd Period:

16:28 3-3 Mirage #27 Izy Fairchild (powerplay) assisted by #4 Nya Sieger and #15 Alyssa Yokom

Mirage led shots on goal 27-26.

OT:

3:47 3-4 Orono #11 Maddy Kimbrel assisted by #10 Zoe Lopez and #23 Macy Rasmussen

(3) Orono Spartans 4 (2) Proctor/Hermantown Mirage 3. Final.

The Mirage will play again in the 3rd place game Saturday at 9 a.m. against the loser of the Warroad v. South St. Paul game.

