Small plane crashes near Bong Bridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A small plane crashed near the Bong Bridge in Duluth Friday.
According to the Duluth Fire Department, they are currently looking for survivors.
Witnesses say they saw a plume of smoke over the bridge.
Northern News Now has reached out to involved agencies and is waiting for further information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
