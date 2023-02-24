Small plane crashes near Bong Bridge

Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023
Plane crash near Bong Bridge 2/24/2023(Northern News Now)
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A small plane crashed near the Bong Bridge in Duluth Friday.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, they are currently looking for survivors.

Witnesses say they saw a plume of smoke over the bridge.

Northern News Now has reached out to involved agencies and is waiting for further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

