No. 9 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns 3 NSIC Awards

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs have three individuals who have earned 2022-23 NSIC awards.

With no surprise to anyone has been following along with the Bulldog’s season, Brooke Olsson, who is averaging 21.2 points per games, was crowned the NSIC North Player of The Year for the fourth-straight year.

Maesyn Thiesen took home second team all-NSIC honors and in her eighth season with the program, Mandy Pearson won NSIC Coach of The Year.

