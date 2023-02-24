No 7. Bulldogs earn five spots on All-WCHA teams

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For a sixth time in program history, the UMD Women’s Hockey team has landed five different players on the annual all-WCHA teams.

Fifth-year senior defenseman, Ashton Bell and graduate senior goaltender Emma Soderberg earned first team honors while center Gabbie Hughes earned second team accolades.

Graduate Maggie Flaherty earned a spot on the third team, while freshman goaltender Hailey MacLeod made her first appearance with a place on the All-WCHA rookie team.

