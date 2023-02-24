MnDOT drivers working around the clock to clear snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the winter storm dies down, MnDOT plow drivers are now working to clear roads throughout the Arrowhead.

Mark Fleischer, MnDOT Transportation Program Specialist for District 1, said plow drivers are working in 12-hour shifts to get snow cleared around the region.

“We’ve got two different shifts, one works from noon to midnight, and the other works from midnight to noon. And they’ve been on that for a couple of days now,” he said, “getting everything cleaned up to may go into the weekend for a lot of these workers.”

As for the unique conditions posed by a mid-winter thaw, Fleischer is adamant that they have a handle on things.

“It’s par for the course, the good thing is it’s for the most part pretty light, fluffy snow, so it’s pretty easy to move,” he said. “It’s hard when it’s like we had in the middle of December when it was getting really wet and slushy and heavy.”

Fleischer also says the tree coverage across the Arrowhead keeps wind from piling up snow drifts on major highways.

“We don’t get, you know, the straight-line winds off the prairie like they get [down south],” he said.

He expects it might take through the weekend to get it cleared.

If you are following a plow, Fleischer says to do so at a safe distance.

“They’re doing a lot of things in that truck, and you know, it’s sometimes hard for them to see,” he said.

