Mild weekend ahead, chance of snow Monday

Tomorrow's Conditions
Tomorrow's Conditions(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds coming in from the southwest. A weak wave in the Jetstream will bring a 40% chance of some light scattered snow showers. Accumulations will likely be an inch or less for those who do see snow. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with southwest winds 4-8mph.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s and some upper teens. So we will be cooler than average, but warming up a bit. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-15mph. Overnight there will be clearing skies.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday morning lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with clear skies. Expect mostly sunny skies with southeast winds 5-10mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s and some lower 30′s.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: A double-barrel low-pressure system will swing in from the southwest on Monday and bring a 70% chance of snow to the region. Models are still not in great agreement, but there is a chance of some higher snow totals with this system again. Stay tuned for updates! Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s, so it will likely be wetter snow.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerberts fire
Cloquet Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert’s catches fire
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
Senior pastor of Duluth Vineyard church resigns
Surfers on Lake Superior
Surfers enjoy the waves on Lake Superior
Winter storm generic
Duluth businesses closing, delaying operations due to winter storm
WX GFX
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow still on track tonight into Thursday

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Sunshine returns heading into the weekend
Cold day
FEB. 23, PM WEATHER
Wind Chills Tonight
Snow wraps up, cool Friday ahead
Wx Gfx
Snow and breezy winds wind down through our Thursday