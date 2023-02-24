Mild weekend ahead, chance of snow Monday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds coming in from the southwest. A weak wave in the Jetstream will bring a 40% chance of some light scattered snow showers. Accumulations will likely be an inch or less for those who do see snow. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with southwest winds 4-8mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s and some upper teens. So we will be cooler than average, but warming up a bit. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-15mph. Overnight there will be clearing skies.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday morning lows will be in the single digits above and below zero with clear skies. Expect mostly sunny skies with southeast winds 5-10mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s and some lower 30′s.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: A double-barrel low-pressure system will swing in from the southwest on Monday and bring a 70% chance of snow to the region. Models are still not in great agreement, but there is a chance of some higher snow totals with this system again. Stay tuned for updates! Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s, so it will likely be wetter snow.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.