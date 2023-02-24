Lake Superior Zoo welcomes twin Pygmy Slow Lorises

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Zoo has two new residents.

Friday the Zoo reveals their Pygmy Slow Lorises had another set of twins.

The newly born Lorises were discovered by a zoo guest during the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2023, and alerted staff.

This is the second set of twins for Colby (mother, 6 years old) and Giorgio (father, 5 years old) within a year.

The first set of twins, named Gnocchi and Pesto by public vote, were born in March of 2022.

Officials say the parents are doing a great job caring for their newest offspring.

Lake Superior Zoo Pygmy Slow Lorises twins

Lake Superior Zoo Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom, says, “our animal care team here at the LSZ is phenomenal. Births like this only happen when the animals are comfortable in their space, so this is a testament to the hard work our zookeepers do to ensure every one of the 300 animals in our care lives an enriching life.”

Pygmy Slow Lorises are managed by the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a conservation strategy put in place by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The Lake Superior Zoo participates with several species to responsibly breed vulnerable and endangered animals in human care with a mind to genetic diversity.

Hedstrom says, " Our strategic and master plan revolves around increasing our already impactful participation in conservation programs like the SSP, SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction), and local/regional efforts to preserve wild flora and fauna. Our vision at the Lake Superior Zoo is a future where all living things thrive together, and births like this are proof that we are on the right track to achieving our goals!”

There are only 42 Pygmy Slow Lorises currently in AZA-accredited facilities in North America, six of which are in Duluth.

“To have 6 of the 42 Slow Lorises right here in Duluth offers locals and tourists the opportunity to learn more about this endangered species, as well as how they can make a difference in the threats animals face in the wild,” said Hedstrom

Wild populations of the Lorises are found in Vietnam, Laos, eastern Cambodia, and China.

In 2020, they were classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and species are seriously threatened by deforestation, hunting for traditional medicines, and trade.

If guests would like to see the babies, they are most active in the mornings and early afternoons when Colby is moving around and eating.

They are in the primate building in the nocturnal area.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.